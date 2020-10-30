Georgia Leora (Pritchard) Brokaw, 82, of Circleville, entered into Heaven on October 28, 2020 at Wyngate Senior Living Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 24, 1938, in Londonderry, the daughter of the late Ralph Thomas and Dorothy (Thomas) Pritchard. On August 27, 1955, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Robert Lee Brokaw, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2010.
Georgia is survived by her loving daughters, Terri (Randy) Roark, of Carroll, Pam (Ted) Myers, of Waynesville, and Bobbi (Steve) Ratcliff, of Circleville; grandchildren, Claire and Drew Ratcliff, Misti (Hank) Steiger, Cody and Wyatt Myers, Nena Roark, and Corena (Matt) Eisnnicher; great-grandchildren, Zachary (Emily), Jacob (Mikayla), Gauge, Cayden, and Mia; great-great-grandchildren, Maci, Annie, Eden, and Baylor; siblings, Joann (Donald) Brokaw, Carlene Vovilla, Betty Higgins, Diane Stebelton, Ilene McNichols, and Robert Pritchard; special companion who treasured her, Roger Terrell; and dear friend, Carol Boltz; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents and husband, Georgia was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Imler, Jack Larkin, Thomas, Greg, and Ralph Pritchard.
Georgia graduated from Hocking Technical College with an LPN degree and worked for many years as a nurse at Logan Elm Health Care Center, Circleville.
Private visitation will be held at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. A private graveside service will take place in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, with Rev. Jay Neff officiating.