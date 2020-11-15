1/1
Gladys Irene Marhoover
1952 - 2020
Gladys Irene Marhoover, 90, of Waverly, Ohio changed addresses at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born July 18, 1930 in South Solon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Rev. Russell and Lillie (Harbage) Knisley. On September 2, 1952 she was united in marriage to Paul Raymond Marhoover, who preceded her in death on April 11, 1995.

She is survived by two sons, Rev. David (Penny) Marhoover and Rev. Timothy (Leah) Marhoover, five grandchildren, Christina (Matthew) Branscomb, Bradley (Beth) Marhoover, Cassandra (Matthew) Richardson, Caleb (Erika Freimuth) Marhoover, and Luke (Bree) Marhoover, nine great-grandchildren, Dustin (Bryhana) Branscomb, Jacob (Jordyn) Branscomb, Garrett Branscomb, Alyssa Marhoover, Landon Marhoover, Kerrigan Marhoover, William Richardson, Jackson Richardson, and Anna Richardson, two sisters, Joyce (Owen) Johnson and Marie Matson, a special niece, Karen Freeman, many other nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law, Sally Knisley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Kathy Marhoover, granddaughter, Jessica I. Marhoover, three brothers, Wilbur Knisley, John Knisley, and Neil Knisley, and a sister, Naomi Cooper.

Gladys graduated from Twin High School, Bourneville, Ohio in 1948, moved to Dayton, Ohio where she worked for the National Cash Registry Company. She met the love of her life, married him, and became a Pastor's wife. Over 42 years, She and her husband Paul pastored eleven different churches. Gladys was a homemaker, which she greatly enjoyed.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge Street, Waverly.

Family will receive friends at the Boyer Funeral Home from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday November 15, 2020 and from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.

The family has requested that anyone in attendance adhere to Ohio's mask mandate.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
sorru for ur loss
john and carolyn kyle
Friend
November 14, 2020
To all of Glady's family, we send our sincere condolences . Gladys was a real nice lady loved by many. We're real sorry we won't be able to attend but please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Love, Beth and Rick Fournier
Rick and Beth Fournier
Friend
November 13, 2020
Dave so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family
Daniel Justice
Friend
