1/
Glen Amos Morris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen Amos Morris, 65, of Piketon, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. Arrangements are by Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
It just seems like yesterday we were all together at the family reunions having fun laughing eating playing ball. so many of our family have passed and things have changed. Glen has been a big part of this family every one love his silly jokes and funny stories he will br greatly missed. hugs to his friends and family, my thoughts prayers and heart are with you
Brenda Fout
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved