It just seems like yesterday we were all together at the family reunions having fun laughing eating playing ball. so many of our family have passed and things have changed. Glen has been a big part of this family every one love his silly jokes and funny stories he will br greatly missed. hugs to his friends and family, my thoughts prayers and heart are with you
Brenda Fout
Family
