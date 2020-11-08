Glendon O. Faulk, Sr., age 76, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mt. Carmel West Hospital in Grove City, Ohio. He was born August 26, 1944 in Oreton, Ohio, to the late James Charles Faulk and Gladys Ladema Sizemore Faulk.
Glendon retired as a service technician for Pella Gunton Corporation, where he was employed for 30 years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for ginseng. Glendon collected guns and coins, and he always loved his family time. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #11.
Glendon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Della Mae Boyer Faulk; children, Tina Marie Watkins of Canal Winchester, Debra Sue Haubert (Nick) of Marion, Glendon O. Faulk, Jr. (Rachel) of Grove City and Mitzi Donaldson (Michael) of Weisbaden, Germany; along with 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Glendon was preceded in death by brother, James Faulk; and sisters, Virginia Kille, Myrtle Reynolds, Selma Gallion and Shirley Metz.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Puritan Cemetery. Due to Covid and state mandates, for those attending the services facial coverings are required inside the building, along with the practice of social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.