Glendon O. Faulk
1944 - 2020
Glendon O. Faulk, Sr., age 76, of Grove City, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mt. Carmel West Hospital in Grove City, Ohio. He was born August 26, 1944 in Oreton, Ohio, to the late James Charles Faulk and Gladys Ladema Sizemore Faulk.

Glendon retired as a service technician for Pella Gunton Corporation, where he was employed for 30 years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and looking for ginseng. Glendon collected guns and coins, and he always loved his family time. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #11.

Glendon is survived by his wife of 57 years, Della Mae Boyer Faulk; children, Tina Marie Watkins of Canal Winchester, Debra Sue Haubert (Nick) of Marion, Glendon O. Faulk, Jr. (Rachel) of Grove City and Mitzi Donaldson (Michael) of Weisbaden, Germany; along with 11 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Glendon was preceded in death by brother, James Faulk; and sisters, Virginia Kille, Myrtle Reynolds, Selma Gallion and Shirley Metz.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Puritan Cemetery. Due to Covid and state mandates, for those attending the services facial coverings are required inside the building, along with the practice of social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 8, 2020
I offer my sincere condolences to the Faulk family.
May the true and most high God comfort, empower, and sustain you today and the days ahead.
God bless you
JP Cooper
Friend
November 7, 2020
I love you Dad
Glendin Faulk
Family
November 7, 2020
My heart will forever have a piece missing! Love you daddy
Debra Haubert
Daughter
