Goldie Margaret Perry
1945 - 2020
Goldie Margaret Perry, "Margaret" 75 of Blue Creek died Sunday November 8, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. She was born March 30, 1945 in Sandy Springs to the late Everett and Dorothy Furnier Perry. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by 2 sons; David Lee Mayo, and Perry Allen Mayo, and a daughter Michele Guerard.

Margaret is survived by her daughter Angela Flores, a sister, Carolyn (George) O'Neal, 5 grandchildren; Ariel (Kane) Conley, Dakota Fisher, Willie Lewis, Alex Lewis, and Faith Lewis, and 3 great grandchildren; Lucius Conley, Colton Lewis, and Payton Lewis.

A graveside service will be 1:30PM Saturday November 14, 2020 at McKendree Cemetery with Gary Marion officiating. Friends may call at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth from 12PM to 1PM on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
