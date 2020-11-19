1/
Gwyn D. "Tic" Waulk
1960 - 2020
Gwyn D. "Tic" Waulk, age 60 of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center Jackson – ER. He was born on August 3, 1960 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia to the late James E. Waulk and Stephanie (McElfresh) Jarvis, who survives. In additional to his father, he was preceded in passing by a brother, Christopher Waulk.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Paige Waulk (Cody Ewing) of Jackson; grandchildren Presley and Oakley Ewing; a brother: Matt (Brenda) Waulk of Gallipolis; and sisters: Joni (Shain) Colley of Thornville, Ohio and Leah (Zach) Hamlin of Albany, Ohio. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Tic was a member of the Elks. He enjoyed outdoor activities – including gardening and watching football. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Friday, November 20th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to a charity of choice in Tic's name.

Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
