Hershelene N. Wright
1946 - 2020
Hershelene N. Wright, 74, of Athens, OH, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday afternoon, Nov. 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born Jan. 20, 1946 in Hazard, KY, the daughter of Bertis and Margarite (Kelley) Noble. In 1990 she married J. Edward Wright who preceded her in death in 2006.

Surviving is a daughter, Misty Lynn Jones, Kirkersville, OH; sons, William E. Jones and Douglas A. Jones, both of Pataskala, OH; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a sister, Sylvia M. Kerr, Connersville, IN; a brother, William M. Noble, Rodney, KY; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Wendell Johnson, Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Arthur Noble.

Mrs. Wright was an employee of AT&T/Lucent in Columbus, retiring in 2001. She was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church, Circleville, and the Ross County Senior Citizens.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in Floral Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor William A Pellum officiating. Calling hours will not be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Christian Church, 1565 N. Court St., Circleville, OH 43113.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
