1/1
Hilda L. Moody
1930 - 2020
Hilda L. Moody, 89, of Frankfort, passed from this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:22 p.m. at her home. She was born in Ross County on Friday, December 5, 1930, a daughter of the late Harry N. and Bonnie Sowers McQuiniff. She married Fred R. Moody on August 22, 1950 and he preceded her in death on January 3, 2005.

She is survived by her three children, Charlotte Chrisman of Frankfort, Bonnie (Edward) Kurker of Mechanicsville, MD and Richard L. Moody of Frankfort, seven grandchildren, Christy Barnhart, Shawne Alexander, Jennifer Jameson, Justin Kurker, Jami Kurker, Julie Kurker and Richard Lee Moody, Jr., fifteen great grandchildren, one sister, Helen June Starr of Frankfort. Hilda was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Hughes and Hazel Ruth Spears and two brothers, Jess H. and Ben McQuiniff.

Hilda was a 1949 graduate of Frankfort High School. She was a member of the Austin United Methodist Church. Hilda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort with Pastor Thomas Vickers officiating. In accordance with COVID 19 guidelines, everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME, Chillicothe, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Hilda's family suggest that those who make a memorial donation in her memory to please send it to either Adena Hospice or the Austin United Methodist Church.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
NOV
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
