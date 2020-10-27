1/1
James Keith "Bill" Largent
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Keith "Bill" Largent, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, after an extended illness. He was born August 4, 1936, in New Plymouth, Ohio, son of the late James Franklin and Dorothy Chesser Largent. James was married to Juanita Young Largent, who survives.

He was a retired truck driver and the National Guard. James was a member of the Teamsters Union, Delta Lodge #207 F&AM, Trowel Council #71 Royal and Select Masons, he was the Past High Priest of Grand Chapter #102 RAM, Jackson Commandery #53 and the SERENO Chapter #128 OES.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by his sons, Bryan Keith Largent and Brent Michael Largent, both of Chillicothe; granddaughter, Whitney Lyn (Charles) Clark of Chillicothe; great grandchildren, Chloe, Ryleigh, Grayson and Aiden, and brothers, John (Connie) Largent of New Plymouth and Michael (Joan) Largent of Lancaster.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Virginia Loper.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m.

If you wish, please make contributions to the charity of your choice.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Service
07:00 PM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Maureen Brumfield Couch
Family
October 26, 2020
Juanita, I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Sending you my love and prayers. Maureen Brumfield Couch
Maureen Brumfield Couch
Family
October 26, 2020
Our condolences on the passing f of your loved one, “Bill” Largent. May fond memories bring you peace.
Sincerely,
Cullen and Kellie Rutter
Kellie Rutter
October 26, 2020
Sorry to hear of his passing...Thoughts and Prayers sent to Family and Friends...RIP...Amen..!!
Rick Jones
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved