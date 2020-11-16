James N. Richards, 72, of Lucasville, formally of Chillicothe, died 4:40 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, following a brief illness.
He was born February 26, 1948 in Chillicothe to the late Daniel and Ida (Brewster) Richards.
Surviving are children, Tammy Shoemaker, Michelle (Jeff) Uhrig, Kevin (Beth) Richards, all of Chillicothe, and James (Angie) Richards; 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; a brother, Larry (Debbie) Richards; a sister, Bea (Carl) London; sister-in-law, Mary Richards and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Robert, Don and Jerry Richards; and an infant brother Roger; a sister, Dorothy Butcher, and his former wife and mother of his children, Cathy Atwood.
James was a member of the Seven Day Adventist Church and attended the Jefferson Avenue CCCU. He was a self-employed laborer.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Ron Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
