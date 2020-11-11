1/
Janelou Ellamae Riffe
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janelou's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janelou Ellamae Riffe, 78 of Otway died Monday, November 9, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1942, in Greenup County, Kentucky to the late James Lewis and Nora Bell Kibby White. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Charles White, Harrison White, Raymond White, and Clarence White, and 3 sisters; Matilda Coleman, Darlene Hall, and Rosie Rister.

Ellamae is survived by her husband, James M. Riffe, 3 daughters; Teresa Fowler, Shelia Colvin both of Portsmouth, and Louise "Marie" Riffe of McDermott, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, a sister, Hazel Jenkins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Scioto Burial Park Cemetery. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Scioto Burial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Scioto Burial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved