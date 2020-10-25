Janet E. Gibson, 75, of Chillicothe, died 7:15 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Valley View Care Center, Frankfort following an extended illness.
She was born March 25, 1945, in Chillicothe, to the late Hershel and Susie Faye Doles.
Surviving are a son, David Gibson, of Chillicothe; a daughter, Laura (Jason) Potter, of South Shore, KY; grandchildren, Craig Hale, Chelsea Hale, Cyle Hale and Ben Wagner; a brother, Bill (Linda) Doles, of Chillicothe; and a brother-in-law, Mike Pauley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Lou Pauley, of Chillicothe.
Janet was a member of Concord United Methodist Church. She retired from General Electric in Circleville and was a member of the Ross County Genealogical Society.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.
