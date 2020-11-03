Janet Eilene (Park) Rutherford, 87 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Valley View Care Center, Frankfort. She was born Jan. 12, 1933 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Delvin Daniel and Amy Faye (Holmes) Park. She married Ronald "Bud" Rutherford in Dec. 1949 and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was her youngest son, Roger "Shag" Rutherford, brothers, Foster, Ralph, Robert and WIllard Park and two infant sisters, Carol and Grace.
Surviving are her children, Marsha (Ed) Routt, Laura (Vaughn) Wilson and Ronald (Sherri) Rutherford; grandchildren, Nicole Fogler, Amanda (Sean) Donovan, Tiffany (Josh) Snyder, Brandon (Kandace) Wilson, A.J. Wilson, Cody (Danyelle) Rutherford Chase Rutherford and Clay (Rachel) Rutherford; great-grandchildren, Davy (Eddie) Fogler, Darby Fogler, Keegan Snyder, Cameron and Cooper Wilson, Bayla Tucker, Connor, Caryline and Adaline Rutherford and Evelyn Rutherford; and a sister, Norma Ruth Hart.
Janet was a stay at home mother that loved her children and all their children with her whole heart. She loved to cook, laugh, sing, play the piano and dance. She was a total friend to all and cared for everyone she knew.
In keeping with Janet's wishes, private services and burial in Greenlawn Cemetery will be held at the discretion of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to a charity of choice
