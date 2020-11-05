Jennifer L. Powell, 35, of Chillicothe, died 11:30 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center unexpectedly.
She was born July 24, 1985, in Ross County, to Daniel and Jackie Jones Powell.
Surviving are children, Cameron Frey and Ashtyn Powell, both of Chillicothe; mother, Jackie Powell, of Frankfort; a sister, Tabitha (Stacey) Karr, of Circleville; brothers, Steven Kimbler, of Frankfort and Daniel Powell, of Chillicothe; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Daniel Powell.
A private memorial service will be held for family at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
