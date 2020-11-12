Jerry E. Chandler, age 45, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 3, 1975 to the late Jerry G. Chandler and Barbara A. (Burnsworth) Chandler who survives.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Dollar.
He is survived by his brothers: Jeff and Greg Chandler; his sisters: Christina (Rodney) Yates and Laurie Chandler; and by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Jerry was an avid collector of things. He enjoyed music, guns, hunting, four-wheeling, woodworking and gardening.
No services will be held. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.