1/
Jerry E. Chandler
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry E. Chandler, age 45, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 3, 1975 to the late Jerry G. Chandler and Barbara A. (Burnsworth) Chandler who survives.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Dollar.

He is survived by his brothers: Jeff and Greg Chandler; his sisters: Christina (Rodney) Yates and Laurie Chandler; and by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry was an avid collector of things. He enjoyed music, guns, hunting, four-wheeling, woodworking and gardening.

No services will be held. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home
135 Broadway Street
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-4161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved