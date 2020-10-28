1/1
Jerry Marvin McCoy
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wheelersburg-Jerry Marvin McCoy, 73, passed away at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Thank you to KDMC and Community Hospice for their support during this difficult time.

Born June 5th, 1947 in Portsmouth, he was a 1966 Portsmouth High School graduate and received his Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master's in Health Sciences Administration from Ohio University. He served in the Navy and Marines as a Medic, 1966-70, and was wounded twice in the Tet Offensive in Vietnam earning two Purple Heart Medals and a Bronze Star in 1969. He taught at a Buddhist College in Thailand, was a Respiratory Therapist for 27 years and became a Director of the Respiratory Department at SOMC. He then was a College Professor at Shawnee State University for 18 years and became Coordinator of the Health Management Department.

Jerry is survived by his husband Jeff Legg, together for 22 years, whom he married November 10, 2014 in San Francisco, California; two daughters, Erin Fernandez of Advance, North Carolina and Shannon Hawkins of Winston Salem, North Carolina; 6 grandchildren; two sisters, Lisa Lynch and Lori Lahvic; and three brothers, John, Elmer, and Howard McCoy.

Graveside Military services will be provided by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion in Scioto Burial Park at 2: 30 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Scioto Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKinley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kim Williams Gammon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved