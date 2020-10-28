Jewell Rose Gill, age 64, of Wellston passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home. She was born April 18, 1956, in Jackson, Ohio, daughter of the late Jack Cash and Doris J. Detty King. Jewell was a housewife who's funny personality would always put a smile on your face or make you laugh. She always enjoyed being on Facebook, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jewell is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald L. Gill, Jr.; daughter, Dawn Mullins; grandchildren, Kira, Kelson and Karson Mullins; siblings, Debbie Speakman (Buck), Delbert Jones (Barb), Jane Rader (Roger), Donna Kelley, Terri Wilbur, Randy King (Barb), Jack Cash and Darrell Detty; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with Pastor Rob Ervin officiating.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be given to the funeral home to help with expenses. For those attending the services, facial coverings are required inside the building, as well as the practicing of social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.