Jewell Rose Gill
1956 - 2020
Jewell Rose Gill, age 64, of Wellston passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at her home. She was born April 18, 1956, in Jackson, Ohio, daughter of the late Jack Cash and Doris J. Detty King. Jewell was a housewife who's funny personality would always put a smile on your face or make you laugh. She always enjoyed being on Facebook, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jewell is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald L. Gill, Jr.; daughter, Dawn Mullins; grandchildren, Kira, Kelson and Karson Mullins; siblings, Debbie Speakman (Buck), Delbert Jones (Barb), Jane Rader (Roger), Donna Kelley, Terri Wilbur, Randy King (Barb), Jack Cash and Darrell Detty; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston with Pastor Rob Ervin officiating.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions be given to the funeral home to help with expenses. For those attending the services, facial coverings are required inside the building, as well as the practicing of social distancing. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
OCT
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
My prayers to all the family of Jewell! She was like a "diamond" always shining bright! Please try and remember her this way!
LaRae Rader
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
When we were in school, she was fun loving friend. I am so happy we stayed friends and on facebook.
Susan Schulze
Friend
October 27, 2020
I always have loved your mom. She was so kind and funny. Her and I shared the same birthday. I’m gonna miss reading her fb posts and us sending each other messages. RIP my friend ❤ Until I see you again ❤
April Albright
October 27, 2020
Jewell was one of a kind and was loved by everyone ❤ prayers for peace, comfort and understanding for the family
Tera Carter
Friend
October 27, 2020
When I was younger I would stay with my Aunt Jewell a lot, she was always doing something crazy. We made a lot of good memories. Love you and I will miss you. Love, Missy!!!
Melissa Jenkins
October 27, 2020
Jewel was a fun loving person. She will truly be missed.
Patti Burris
Friend
