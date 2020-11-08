Joretta J. Greenlee, 89, of Chillicothe, died at 10:50am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Signature Healthcare, Chillicothe. She was born on Tuesday, June 9, 1931 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Roy and Florence Gaffin. In October of 1955 she married her loving husband of 65 years, Darrell Greenlee, and he survives.
Besides her husband, Joretta is survived by two daughters, Mona (Donald) Pennington, Shirley McGraw, both of Chillicothe, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister, Martha West of North Carolina, and brother Samuel Gaffin of Florida. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rose Marie Greenlee, son, Roy L. Greenlee, son-in-law, Michael McGraw, and several brothers.
Joretta worked in shoes at various retail stores. She later retired from working at Fashion Bug. She was a member of Church Triumphant, Kingston. Joretta taught Sunday School at Tabernacle Baptist for more than 15 years. She loved gardening, sewing, cooking, and reading the Bible.
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, with Pastor Aaron Hines officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing are required. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort, is serving the family. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Joretta on her online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com