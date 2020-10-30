1/1
Joyce Morgan "Cacki" Urick
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Morgan Urick, fondly known by many family and friends as "Cacki", 84, of Chillicothe, died 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.

She was born February 15, 1936, in Chillicothe, to the late Raymond and Katherine Theobald Grady. On March 22, 1952, she married Loy E. "Joe" Morgan who died March 17, 1967. On March 15, 1986, she married Charles H. Urick who died March 12, 1993.

Surviving are a daughter, Teresa A. "Punk" (Daniel J.) Strawser; grandchildren, Brandi (Carey) Scott and Nate Strawser; great grandchildren, Lexi and Laynie Scott; a sister, Sue Seymour; a brother-in-law, Tom Seymour, all of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and many special neighbors and friends from Chillicothe Manor. She was predeceased by many extended family members.

Joyce retired from the Chillicothe Phone Company where she had worked for many years.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Anne Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Cacki had a love for animals; thus, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

The family would like to thank Dr. Regina Yandilla and her staff for the loving care given to Joyce and compassion shown to our family. Also, they wish to thank the staffs of Liberty Village and Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com

A memorial video is being put together and will be available for viewing on this webpage once complete.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved