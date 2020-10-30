Joyce Morgan Urick, fondly known by many family and friends as "Cacki", 84, of Chillicothe, died 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe following an extended illness.
She was born February 15, 1936, in Chillicothe, to the late Raymond and Katherine Theobald Grady. On March 22, 1952, she married Loy E. "Joe" Morgan who died March 17, 1967. On March 15, 1986, she married Charles H. Urick who died March 12, 1993.
Surviving are a daughter, Teresa A. "Punk" (Daniel J.) Strawser; grandchildren, Brandi (Carey) Scott and Nate Strawser; great grandchildren, Lexi and Laynie Scott; a sister, Sue Seymour; a brother-in-law, Tom Seymour, all of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; and many special neighbors and friends from Chillicothe Manor. She was predeceased by many extended family members.
Joyce retired from the Chillicothe Phone Company where she had worked for many years.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Anne Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Cacki had a love for animals; thus, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ross County Humane Society 2308 A Lick Run Road Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
The family would like to thank Dr. Regina Yandilla and her staff for the loving care given to Joyce and compassion shown to our family. Also, they wish to thank the staffs of Liberty Village and Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe.
