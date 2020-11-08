1/1
June E. (Braley) Oliver
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June E. (Braley) Oliver, 95, of Columbus, formerly of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 in The Forum At Knightsbridge, Columbus, following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 20, 1924 in Chillicothe, the daughter of Frank S. and Essie M. (Van Scoy) Braley. On Sept. 6, 1949 she married David M. Oliver, funeral director and former owner of the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home. He preceded her in death May 8, 2007.

Surviving are her daughters, Susan K. (James) Hency, Columbus, Sarah J. (Jerre) Kirk, Orlando, FL, Ann E. (Michael Acheson) Oliver, Cincinnati, OH, and Amy L. Walters, Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Jason Hency, Matthew Hency, Katherine Bell, Elizabeth Kirk, Ian Walters and Kyle Acheson; 3 great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant son, son-in-law, David B. Walters, and a sister, Nelle B. Colopy.

June was a 1942 graduate of Chillicothe High School, a graduate of the Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati and was a Registered Nurse. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus, OH. The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00 pm until the hour of service on Tuesday. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is requested. A private committal service will be in St. Margaret's Cemetery, Chillicothe at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arc of Appalachia in support of Oliver Woods at Junction Earthworks. (arcofappalachia.org/donations) or to a charity of choice.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 7, 2020
June was one of the loveliest ladies I have ever known. Her and Dave’s first two children and my family lived on the Fawcett-Oliver Funeral Home property. We were blessed to know this special lady, full of grace and goodness. May God bless and comfort you all with treasured memories. ♥
Barbara Fawcett Miller
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved