Katherine Denise Lyons
1958 - 2020
Katherine Denise Lyons, 61, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born October 30, 1958 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Lewis and Julia (Jones) Tyler. She went on to marry Steve Lyons who preceded her in death.

Surviving are her four children, Jordan Lyons, Steven (Katheryn Whiting) Lyons, Belinda (Cynthia Wingo & Michelle Cargle) Tyler, and Angela (Melvin Beverly) Tyler; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Diane Shannon, Lois Tyler, Linda Woodfork, Brenda Williams, Earlene Tyler, and Genevieve Harlan; two brothers, Craig Tyler and Louie Woodfork; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. In addition to her parents and husband Steve, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sherri Ann Webb.

Kathy was a member of the Greater Christ Temple of Columbus, and most recently attended services at the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ. In her free time, she enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at the nursing facility. But her favorite thing in the world was spending time with her family. She loved, adored and cherished her grandchildren. She was deeply loved by her children and family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone for all of the love, prayers, thoughts, and donations that was extended to them during such a difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Original Glorious Church of God in Christ, with Evangelist Linda Griffin officiating.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
