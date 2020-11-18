Kathryn Ann Hollback, age 80, of Jackson, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Grant Hospital in Columbus after a short illness. She was born October 28, 1940 to the late Everett and Gertrude (Barnhart) Hollback.
Kathryn never had children, she graduated in 1958 from Decatur Washington High School in Blackfork. Soon after graduating, she went on to work at Williams Shoe Factory in Portsmouth until their closing and then she worked and retired from Goodyear/Meridian in Jackson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Hollback; and her sister, Lana Ruth Hollback.
She is survived by numerous first cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Friends may call Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11-1 at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 at the funeral home with Reverend Herman Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in South Webster Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines and the governor recommendations, everyone is required wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.