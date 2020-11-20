1/1
Kevin Gene Richmond
1963 - 2020
Kevin Gene Richmond, 57, of Piketon, Ohio, passed 1:14 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Kevin was born June 2, 1963 in Waverly, Ohio, the son of Calvin Richmond and Sarah Mae (Conley) Richmond.

Also surviving are a brother, Stephen Richmond and wife Donna, two nieces, Lori Ross and husband Paul and Debbie Altman and husband Randy, three great- nieces and nephews, Zack Ross, Kaitlynn Rowse and husband Caston and Sarah Altman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-nephew, Seth Altman.

Kevin enjoyed NASCAR, Brutus the Buckeye and Ohio State Sports.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Floral Hills Memory Gardens, Chillicothe, Ohio with Rev. Marlin Kellough officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boyer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
www.boyerfuneral.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
