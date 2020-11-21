Kevin was so strong for me and the kids in the early morning hours when we were faced with telling Mike good-bye. He was one of a kind and we all loved him so. He had a sense of humor like no other, I will always remember he and Shel standing with me in the ICU when we saw Mike after his Open heart surgery in 2011. Mike was heavily sedated, and we were all encouraging him to get well. Out of the blue Kevin said to Mike "You love your little brother, and you know I am better looking don't you" Mike nodded his head yes and I burst out laughing, getting some strange looks from the nurses. But that was Kevin...making a joke or too to lighten the serious mood.

I know you are walking the streets of gold now, reconnecting with your loved ones gone ahead of you. We will miss you, we love you. Give Mike my love, and someday we will all meet again. Until then Little Brother In Law...I love you, and I will see you later.

Rhonda Dutcher

