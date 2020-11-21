1/1
Kevin Scott Dutcher
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Kevin Scott Dutcher, age 50, of Hamden, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 7, 1969 in Nelsonville, Ohio to William A. Dutcher and Linda D. Jividen Dutcher. Kevin was a 1989 graduate of Vinton County High School. He was a truck driver who was a former employee of Seitz Trucking. Kevin was a volunteer fireman for the Hamden Fire Department and a member of the Hamden Firefighters Association. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR and The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he loved having family time, especially on the beach in Florida. Kevin is survived by his mother and step-father, Linda and Ed Maerker of Hamden; son and daughter-in-law, William "Bub" and Haley Dutcher of Allensville; former wife, Misty Dutcher of Hamden; sister-in-law, Rhonda Dutcher of Hamden; step-sister, Deidra Peterson (Matt) of Jackson; step-brother, Josh Maerker (Kayla) of Hamden; niece and nephews, Elisabeth, Tyler and Nic Dutcher, all of Hamden; step-nephews, Alec, Payton, Trase and Gideon, all of Jackson; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his fellow firefighters whom he dearly loved. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, William "Bub" Dutcher; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Gary Miller; brother, Mike Dutcher; and grandparents, Maggie Waldron and Bill and Mildred Dutcher.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Fireman's service will be held at 8 P.M. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Austin Ankrom officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Hamden Cemetery. For those who choose to attend the services, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing.

For those who cannot attend, Kevin's funeral service will be live streamed on the McWilliams Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 P.M. on Saturday. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
NOV
20
Service
08:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
NOV
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
Memories & Condolences
26 entries
November 21, 2020
Sorry for your family’s loss Kevin was a wonderful Guy enjoyed the times we spent with Him and the Hagen’s . Never a dull moment with Kevin around , definitely a good person gone to soon , Kevin will definitely be missed by many . Prayers for you all Vern & Cara France
Vern & Cara France
Friend
November 21, 2020
RIP Kevin your time on Earth is done. spread your wings and fly Dutch!
Eric McFadden
Friend
November 21, 2020
I remember watching Mr. Cartoon and drinking kool aid with Kevin , He ,Mike and Michelle all three were always so kind to me . gonna miss all three.
GAR KEESEE
Friend
November 20, 2020
We are so sad for your loss.
Sending our love to the family,
Lisa and Phyllis Calvin
Lisa Calvin
November 20, 2020
Sending love and prayers to Linda and the rest of the family. The entire community will miss that smile and humor Kevin provided every time you ran into him. Give Shel a hug for me!!
Angie Emmert-Caudill
Friend
November 20, 2020
He was a good man . Reminded me of his folks so much .He will be missed by me and the community . He was a dedicated fireman and good caring soul .
Tony Collins
Friend
November 20, 2020
I’ll be forever grateful that I was able to call Kevin my friend. We could always count on his sense of humor.. it’s hard to imagine not hearing that belly laugh again. Such a huge loss for our community, to our class, and for all that knew him. Rest In Peace my dear friend. Your Bingo Babes will miss you so much!
Lori Hayes
Friend
November 20, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family.
Betty Wiseman
Friend
November 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending hugs and love from your brother Bud and I.
Cyndy Jividen
Family
November 20, 2020
well never got to see much of kevin but i do know that he was a caring cousin,i learned that over the years , as his brother mike n sister Michelle.were. he always be in my heart
dianna dutcher/gilkerson
Family
November 20, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the Dutcher family and the Hamden Firefighters.
Rhonda Caudill
Friend
November 19, 2020
Many blessings and much love, Linda.
Praying for all of you.
Bonnie Loudner
Friend
November 19, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. We are so sorry to hear about Kevin.
Chippy & Connie Patterson
Friend
November 19, 2020
Fly high my longtime, lifetime friend, you will be missed by all.
Tammy Fisher
Friend
November 19, 2020
Kevin was my childhood, longtime, lifetime friend. We had alot of fun growing up in Hamden together along with his brother and sister. I have so many great memories of him and he was the brother I never had. I'm so glad to have known you, such a great person who always made me laugh. Fly high my friend , and know I will never forget you and you will be missed by all
Tammy Lambert
Friend
November 19, 2020
Tammy Fisher
Friend
November 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Rest in peace Kevin. I know you will be dearly missed by all.
Teresa Stevens
Family
November 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Rhonda Hagen mcghee
Friend
November 19, 2020
Linda and Ed, We are so very very sorry for your loss. Hugs to you. ‘He now belongs to the heavens and the stars spell out his name’ Andre & Dianne Archambault at PTP 57 and Connecticut
Andre Archambault
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Kevin was so strong for me and the kids in the early morning hours when we were faced with telling Mike good-bye. He was one of a kind and we all loved him so. He had a sense of humor like no other, I will always remember he and Shel standing with me in the ICU when we saw Mike after his Open heart surgery in 2011. Mike was heavily sedated, and we were all encouraging him to get well. Out of the blue Kevin said to Mike "You love your little brother, and you know I am better looking don't you" Mike nodded his head yes and I burst out laughing, getting some strange looks from the nurses. But that was Kevin...making a joke or too to lighten the serious mood.
I know you are walking the streets of gold now, reconnecting with your loved ones gone ahead of you. We will miss you, we love you. Give Mike my love, and someday we will all meet again. Until then Little Brother In Law...I love you, and I will see you later.
Rhonda Dutcher
Family
November 19, 2020
So sorry for you loss
Kevin was a great friend
Vicki James Coy
Friend
November 19, 2020
Linda and family i am so so sorry for your loss . kevin was so sweet and was always there when i needed a friend. He will be truely missed.
Angie Mcmanis
Family
November 19, 2020
Me and kevin were like brothers we grew up around each other we went to school together we worked together we laughed we had memories growing but his memory will never be forgotten I will miss you I love you brother
Ron Collins
Friend
November 19, 2020
Fly high Kevin! You will always be loved and never forgotten! Hugs and Prayers to family!
Margaret Easter/Mcmanis
Family
November 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Kirt Ward
November 19, 2020
Kevin will be missed growing up in Hamden knowing the family was and is a blessing
Connie moore
Friend
