This obituary is well written. All of us basketball players in Ross County knew, "Huffy." I like many others at one time or another played with or against Larry in City Park. Larry seemed to remember all of our names and would always say hello to us where ever we saw him in later years. Wherever there was a top basketball game in Ross county Huffy was always there. I don't think Larry had an easy life but he was always cheerful when you ran into him. I especially remember that he loved the way "Pistol Pete" Maravich played the game and later Larry Bird. I will miss seeing him around town. He seemed to always be chewing gum.

Thomas Breeden

Friend