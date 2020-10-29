1/
Leroy Abdon
1931 - 2020
Leroy Abdon, 89, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Portsmouth Health & Rehab. He was born in Portsmouth July 28, 1931, a son of the late Elmer and Cora Fields Abdon.

Leroy retired from the maintenance department at the former Mitchellace and he was a member of First Church of God in New Boston.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Minnie Jane Moore Abdon, whom he married Nov. 16, 1963 in Portsmouth. Also surviving are stepchildren, Everett Ray Carpenter of Portsmouth, Jane Arlene Arnett and Jill Marlene Hayslip, both of Wheelersburg and Margaret Elain Waddell of Pierceton, IN; two sisters, Norma Darby of Columbus and Phyllis Abdon of TN; 13 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was also preceded in death by three stepchildren, Charles Edward Carpenter, Eleanor Lee Carpenter and Judith Ann Walls; four siblings, Harold & Carl Abdon, Susie Sorrell and Esther Bowling; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. Acy Gibson officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
NOV
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
