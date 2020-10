Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Share Linda's life story with friends and family

Linda A. Blackstone, age 76, of Jackson, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Ohio. She was born January 9, 1944 in Coalton, Ohio to the late Wayne J. Hutchison and Leona L. Boyd Hutchison. It was Linda's request that cremation follow her death.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store