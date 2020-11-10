Linda Kay Malone, 73, of Wellston, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on September 16, 1947, in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late David and Anise (Wiseman) Yates. A Christian by faith, Linda enjoyed reading her Bible and helping others to understand it. She was a very happy person who loved to travel, play Bingo, and spend time with her family. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family: Son, Charles Malone; daughter, Linda Simpson (Todd); three grandchildren, Natalie Malone, Amy Meade (Casey), and Isaac Simpson; two great-grandchildren, Haley and Holly Meade; two brothers, Danny and Rodney (Chris) Yates; three sisters, Wanda Whitt (Bob), Brenda Foster (Greg), and Lu Ann Waugh (Warren); as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Malone in 1973.
A funeral service celebrating Linda's life will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, with Pastor Tim Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery, Jackson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m.
