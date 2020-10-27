1/1
Linda Sue Welch
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Sue Welch, age 73, of Jackson, was rejoined with her loving husband, Larry Welch in Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the home of her niece, surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Thomas and Betty (Duhl) Fry.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Zimmerman (Chuck Troncone); niece, Melody (Randy) Hodge; nephew, Tom Johnson (Crissy Scott) and numerous other nieces and nephews; great niece, Taila Hodge; and numerous other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry R. Welch.

She graduated from Jackson High School. She then married the love of her life Larry Richard Welch, whom she was a loving and faithful wife and caregiver until his passing earlier this year. Linda retired from General Mills. Her and Larry loved to travel in their younger years on motorcycle all over the United States.

Friends may call Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 with Rev. Allie Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is to wear a mask indoors and practice proper social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
28 Harding Ave
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-2010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved