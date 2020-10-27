Linda Sue Welch, age 73, of Jackson, was rejoined with her loving husband, Larry Welch in Heaven on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the home of her niece, surrounded by her family. She was born May 14, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Thomas and Betty (Duhl) Fry.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Zimmerman (Chuck Troncone); niece, Melody (Randy) Hodge; nephew, Tom Johnson (Crissy Scott) and numerous other nieces and nephews; great niece, Taila Hodge; and numerous other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry R. Welch.
She graduated from Jackson High School. She then married the love of her life Larry Richard Welch, whom she was a loving and faithful wife and caregiver until his passing earlier this year. Linda retired from General Mills. Her and Larry loved to travel in their younger years on motorcycle all over the United States.
Friends may call Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 4-7 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 with Rev. Allie Skaggs officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery.