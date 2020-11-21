1/1
Lloyd Albert "Boog" Moss Jr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Albert "Boog" Moss, Jr., lost his life to COVID on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 16, 1949 to Lloyd and Dora Payne Moss, Sr. who preceded him in death. His nephew, Jason Huffman and brother-in-law John Miller also preceded him in death. He married Terry (Puckett) Moss the love of his life for fifty-four years on January 12, 1970. Also surviving are daughters, Lloyreen Lynn Moss Fraser (Maria) and Marie Jean Swisher (Herman); sisters Patricia Miller and Susan (Mark) Storer and brother, Earl (Ellen) Moss as well as several nieces and nephews. Lloyd had four grandchildren, Kaylynn Ott, Nathanial Swisher, Gabrial Swisher and his little buddy Sawyer Swisher. His two best friends were David and Carolyn Lee who he worked with for several years.

He loved going to the Lee's farm to help David and Carolyn. He loved watching westerns, Country Music television, The Weather Channel, The Wrestling Channel and MSNBC. He will be greatly missed, but we know he is with the Lord.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. In accordance with COVID 19 guidelines, everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. No calling hours will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ebright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved