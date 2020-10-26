1/1
Marci Lyn (Walburn) Johnson
1965 - 2020
Marci Lyn (Walburn) Johnson, 55, of Spring Lake, NC, transitioned to her eternal life on October 19, 2020, after a lengthy, valiant battle with metastatic cancer. Marci was born on August 2, 1965 in Portsmouth, a daughter of Judith Stafford Walburn the late Arnold R. Walburn.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory; her mother, Judith Stafford Walburn; her loving companion, Troy Chandler; her children, Kelli (Tyler) Jordan-Cox, Andrew Johnson (Dakota Brewer) and Megan (Josh) Holybee; her sisters, Laura Moore, Mary Ann Walburn, and Michele Walburn; two grandchildren, Joseph Vincenc and Elliana Cox; her beloved dog Romeo; and a host of family, friends, and coworkers.

In addition to her father, Marci was reunited in heaven with her grandmother, Lucy Mae Collett Bowles, her eldest son, Michael Patrick, and her granddaughter, Eden Alexandra Cox.

A 1983 Portsmouth High School graduate, Marci had many passions, of which included: her family, her nursing career, traveling, philanthropy, and politics. She was as witty as she was smart and she had the spirit of a warrior.

A Graveside Service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the Carolina Tiger Rescue at carolinatigerrescue.org, where Marci loved to volunteer, or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences maybe shared with the family at RalphFScott.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
OCT
31
Graveside service
Green Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 24, 2020
If only the World was full of people like you, what a great place this would be! Prayers to your family in this difficult time. Thank you for being a friend. Rest Easy
Yvonne Jackson
Friend
October 23, 2020
Marci took care of others before herself.. she was a blessing to her patients and all who knew her! Rest in peace my friend. Prayers for the family during the loss of their loved one
Cathy Bain
Coworker
