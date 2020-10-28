Margaret E. Newlan, 88, of Frankfort, passed away 11:42 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Valley View Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born September 20, 1932, in Pike County to the late Virgil Sr. and Dora North Davis. She was preceded in death by Lonnie Newlan her first husband and father of her surviving children, Dwight Blazer.
Surviving a daughter, Barbara Blazer Bragg and a son, Dale (Bobbie) Blazer, both of Frankfort; grandchildren, Michelle Cost, of Frankfort, Clifford Cost, of Washington C.H., Heather Dyke, of New Holland, Heath and Kyle Blazer, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Harleigh Cost, Hannah and Mark Creamer, Aubrey Fath, Blazer and Brody Salyers and Cydrus Blazer; great-great grandsons, Kingston and Bow Sias and Remington Cost; a brother, Wilbur (Diane) Davis, of Louisville, KY; sisters-in-law, Connie Davis, of Chillicothe and Verda Davis, of Pt. Pleasant, W.Va and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.
Margaret worked as a laundry technician at the Holiday Inn, L & K Motel and the Chillicothe Inn before retiring. She loved listening to George Jones while tending to her flowers or singing on her porch swing.
A special thanks to Joyce Weaver, her caregiver and best friend and the staff at Valley View Care Center.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dan Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 1 hr. prior to the service on Wednesday.
