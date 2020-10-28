1/
Margaret E. (Davis) Newlan
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Newlan, 88, of Frankfort, passed away 11:42 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Valley View Care Center following an extended illness.

She was born September 20, 1932, in Pike County to the late Virgil Sr. and Dora North Davis. She was preceded in death by Lonnie Newlan her first husband and father of her surviving children, Dwight Blazer.

Surviving a daughter, Barbara Blazer Bragg and a son, Dale (Bobbie) Blazer, both of Frankfort; grandchildren, Michelle Cost, of Frankfort, Clifford Cost, of Washington C.H., Heather Dyke, of New Holland, Heath and Kyle Blazer, of Chillicothe; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Harleigh Cost, Hannah and Mark Creamer, Aubrey Fath, Blazer and Brody Salyers and Cydrus Blazer; great-great grandsons, Kingston and Bow Sias and Remington Cost; a brother, Wilbur (Diane) Davis, of Louisville, KY; sisters-in-law, Connie Davis, of Chillicothe and Verda Davis, of Pt. Pleasant, W.Va and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters and five brothers.

Margaret worked as a laundry technician at the Holiday Inn, L & K Motel and the Chillicothe Inn before retiring. She loved listening to George Jones while tending to her flowers or singing on her porch swing.

A special thanks to Joyce Weaver, her caregiver and best friend and the staff at Valley View Care Center.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dan Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 1 hr. prior to the service on Wednesday.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved