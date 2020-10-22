1/
Marian Rhinehart
Marian Rhinehart, 90, of Chillicothe, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe. Arrangements are by Ware Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
12:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue CCCU
OCT
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue CCCU
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
October 22, 2020
October 21, 2020
she was a friend indeed will be greatly missed she loved playing games at midnight or later will never forget her so sorry Kathy and Karen and grandkids i'm sure she wants to play that organ in heaven she was one of the best on that organ
phyllis greathouse
Friend
