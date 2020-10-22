Or Copy this URL to Share

Marian Rhinehart, 90, of Chillicothe, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Signature Healthcare of Chillicothe. Arrangements are by Ware Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

