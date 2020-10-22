Marian Rhinehart

she was a friend indeed will be greatly missed she loved playing games at midnight or later will never forget her so sorry Kathy and Karen and grandkids i'm sure she wants to play that organ in heaven she was one of the best on that organ
phyllis greathouse
Friend
