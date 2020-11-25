1/
Marqurite Malone
1950 - 2020
Marqurite Malone, age 70, of Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. She was born in Jackson on April 30, 1950 to the late Henry and Freda (Porter) Wyant. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald Malone; brothers: Richard, James, David and Jay; sisters: Irene, Opal, Margaret and Elizabeth; one grandson, Little Hank Malone, and a special friend, Lois Ireland.

She is survived by her daughters: Tracy (Tommy) Baker of Minford, Rita (Wendell) Barker of Oak Hill and Cindy Coyan; sons: Donald Jr. (Tara) Malone of Chillicothe and David (Sue) Malone of Jackson; along with special niece, Penny Potts and lots of nieces and nephews.

Marqurite was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She enjoyed every minute with family and friends, along with the outdoors and the Apple Festival. She also played and coached softball.

Funeral services will be held at the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m., with Brother Tommy Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Marqurite's name to: Heartland Hospice, 404 East Huron Street, Jackson, Ohio 45640.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home
NOV
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home
135 Broadway Street
Jackson, OH 45640
(740) 286-4161
