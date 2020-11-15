1/1
Mary A. Archey
1944 - 2020
Mary A. Archey, 76, of Chillicothe, died 11:44 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

She was born February 19, 1944 in Mt. Sterling to the late Freddie and Maggie Canter Nesser. On November 17, 1961 she married Ernie Archey, who died January 30, 1997.

Surviving are children, Bryan (Christina) Archey, Jesse (Christine) Archey, Darrell (Neva) Archey, Russell Archey, and Robert Archey, all of Londonderry, Concetta Stepp, of Laurelville, Marenda Archey, Shiner, TX, and Donna Lewis, Richland Hills, TX; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren; sisters, Annie (Donald) Walters and Rosie Nesser, both of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by brothers, Arthur, Homer, and Robert Nesser and sister Margaret Hutchinson.

Mary was a former cook at the Teays River Store in Richmond Dale.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Londonderry Cemetery with Cliff Harbor officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of WARE FUNERL HOME.

You may sign her online register at www.warefh.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
