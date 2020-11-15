1/
Mary F. Jackson
1929 - 2020
Mary F. Jackson, 91, of Wellston, formerly of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on April 10, 1929 in Nelsonville, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Orpha Forbes.

Mary previously worked for General Motors as a machine operator and enjoyed spending time with her family. She married Charles W. "Bill" Jackson, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2012.

She is survived by her loving family, nephews, Jeffrey Cullison, Donald Mays (Marybeth), Danny and Doug Mays; a sister, Jane Jackson, as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by a niece, Debbie McCombs

A graveside service celebrating Mary's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, in Zanesfield Cemetery, Zanesfield, Ohio, where she will be laid to rest beside Bill.

Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, condolence, or encouragement to the family.

R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for Mary and her family.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
