1/1
Mary Jane (Cable) Lilly
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jane Cable Lilly, 78, of McDermott, Ohio went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center.

Born September 24, 1942 in Dorton, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Bessie (Potter) Cable who preceded her in death, she was a 1960 Northwest High School graduate.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Harold Lilly whom she married on May 7, 1982; three sons, Keith (Sheila) Wright of Miamisburg, OH; Harold (Angela) Lilly Jr. of Huber Heights, OH and Paul Lilly of West Carrollton, OH; two daughters, Carla (Jason) Smith of Minford, and Kathy Clark of West Carrollton, OH; a sister, Alpha Holt of McDermott,; two brothers-in-law Don Pertuset of McDermott and Darrell (Mildred) Lilly of Nimtz, WV; a sister-in-law Loretta (Ibe) Cox of Jumping Branch, WV; and nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

As well as her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Tom Cable of McDermott; and two sisters, Altie Elkins of Lucasville and Lona Pertuset of McDermott.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the inpatient and outpatient staff at SOMC Hospice that participated in her care.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Larry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Lilly Family Cemetery in McDermott. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and an hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKinley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Gammon
November 12, 2020
Easily my favorite cousin. She and I were so close as children. The only cousin that I never fought with. Always so pleasant and joyful. I know she suffered a lot of physical pain and heartache, but now she is at peace. The family will know that our prayers are with them.
Ira Potter, MD
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved