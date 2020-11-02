Mary Lou Johnson Seekatz, 73, of Chillicothe, passed away 3:19 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born September 14, 1947, in Ross County, OH, to the late Arthur R. and Bessie M. Penrod Johnson. On September 6, 1997, she married Willard D. Seekatz who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jody Schriner; sons, Roger (Sandy) Hamlin and Chris (Amy Crabtree) Hamlin, all of Chillicothe; step sons, David Seekatz, of Chillicothe, Brent Seekatz, of Columbus, and Nate (Linda) Seekatz, of Zanesville; a step daughter, Rebecca Crawford, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Deejay Howard, of Columbus, Ashley Howard, of Chillicothe, Christopher (Amanda Harrow) Hamlin, of Amanda, Amber (Kody) Laferty, of Frankfort, Kayla Hamlin, of Chillicothe, Christina (Dallas) Tyler, Kassi (Krittawat) Prakopdee, Clint Congrove, of Hallsville, Hunter Hamlin and Cheyenne Hamlin, of Chillicothe; step grandchildren, Mettea (Jeremy) Green, of Camp Campbell, KY, Michelle Crawford, of Chillicothe, Camryn Seekatz, Marley Seekatz, both of Zanesville; a great grandson, Gracen Mosley; a great granddaughter, Tomi Tyler; a step great granddaughter, Julia Green; sisters, Patricia Long and Janie (Darold) Grubb, both of Chillicothe; sisters-in-law, Dora Mae Johnson and Betty Johnson, both of Chillicothe; brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Linda Seekatz, of Corvallis, OR a special lifelong friend, Ruby Chaney; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Daryl, Dale and Donald Johnson and a sister, Betty King.
Mary Lou was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be remembered for her devotion and love for her family, especially her grandchildren, who were her greatest joy.
Mary attended Bethel Chapel. She retired from Westmoreland Place Nursing Home in 1997 where she had worked for 17 years as a Supervisor over Maintenance, Housekeeping and Laundry.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Hartley officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
