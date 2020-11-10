1/
Mary Margaret Craft
1944 - 2020
Mary Margaret Craft, 76, of Lucasville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends at her residence.

She was born January 12, 1944 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late William Allen and Cleo Hicks Hanley.

Mary was a homemaker and member of Big Run Community Church.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Craft October 12, 2014; grandson, Zachary; a great-grandson in infancy; one brother, John Hanley; and one sister, Betty Reed.

Mary is survived by two daughters, Pamela Howland and Terra Rose both of Lucasville; one son, Thomas (Vickie) Craft of Lucasville; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Hanley of Portsmouth and Richard "Dicky" Hanley of Nashville, TN; and three sisters, Lucy Collett of FL, Iva Duncan of Portsmouth, and Brenda Kay Reeder of New Boston.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Big Run Community Church with David Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Big Run Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 till the funeral hour at the church Thursday. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
