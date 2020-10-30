Melvin E. Wood, 83, of Richmond Dale, passed away 5:32 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born May 26, 1937, in Richmond Dale to the late Herman L. and Virginia O. Davis Wood. In June of 1955 he married the former Annetta Cooper who preceded him in death in 1966 and on June 17, 1967, he married the former Joy Y. Easter who survives.
Also surviving are children, David A. Wood, of Chillicothe, Kent D. (Christi) Wood, of Richmond Dale and Krystal D. (Mark) Cooper, of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Beth Wood, of Jackson; grandchildren, April (Chris), Gwen, Jacob, Stephanie (Steve), Wesley (Sarah), Justin, Stefan (Heather), Katie, Joshua (Serena), Annie (Tim), Ashli (Dustin), Mickey (Hope), Alexis, and Ameris; 28 great-grandchildren; a brother, Grant "Ozzie" Wood, of Circleville and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Kevin E. Wood and Billy Higgins; a daughter, Melody Scheeler; brothers, Herman and Ralph Wood.
Melvin retired from the Mead Corporation and was a member of the U.P.I.U. Local 731 and the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to farm and raise cattle.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and especially Brandon Faulkner and Sue Ann, certified nurse practitioner. Thanks to Cathy Bartley, Jason Bartley, Sandy Hamlin for their love and support.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale. Friends may call at the church from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com