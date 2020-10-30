1/1
Melvin E. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin E. Wood, 83, of Richmond Dale, passed away 5:32 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born May 26, 1937, in Richmond Dale to the late Herman L. and Virginia O. Davis Wood. In June of 1955 he married the former Annetta Cooper who preceded him in death in 1966 and on June 17, 1967, he married the former Joy Y. Easter who survives.

Also surviving are children, David A. Wood, of Chillicothe, Kent D. (Christi) Wood, of Richmond Dale and Krystal D. (Mark) Cooper, of Chillicothe; daughter-in-law, Beth Wood, of Jackson; grandchildren, April (Chris), Gwen, Jacob, Stephanie (Steve), Wesley (Sarah), Justin, Stefan (Heather), Katie, Joshua (Serena), Annie (Tim), Ashli (Dustin), Mickey (Hope), Alexis, and Ameris; 28 great-grandchildren; a brother, Grant "Ozzie" Wood, of Circleville and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by sons, Kevin E. Wood and Billy Higgins; a daughter, Melody Scheeler; brothers, Herman and Ralph Wood.

Melvin retired from the Mead Corporation and was a member of the U.P.I.U. Local 731 and the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to farm and raise cattle.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and especially Brandon Faulkner and Sue Ann, certified nurse practitioner. Thanks to Cathy Bartley, Jason Bartley, Sandy Hamlin for their love and support.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U. with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Little Mound Cemetery, Richmond Dale. Friends may call at the church from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U.
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved