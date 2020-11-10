1/
Melvin Eugene "Gene" Boyer Jr.
1963 - 2020
Melvin Eugene "Gene" Boyer, Jr., age 57, of Wellston, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was born June 5, 1963 in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of the late Melvin Eugene Boyer, Sr. and Beaulah Perry Boyer.

Gene is survived by children, Rachel Boyer, Wesley Boyer and Justin Boyer; step-daughters, Geneva Lane and Crissa Lane; sister, Lynn Howell; brother, Pete Arthur; as well as 9 grandchildren. Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by brother, Donald; sister, Rachel; uncle, Tom Perry; and 1 grandson.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
2 entries
November 9, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Melissa McManis
Family
November 9, 2020
So Sorry To Read This! His Mother and Grandmother was very good friends of mine and my Mother. He was a very nice boy when he was young. I lost track of him after his Mother passed away. Prayers for his family!
Mary Farleigh
Friend
