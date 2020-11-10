Melvin Eugene "Gene" Boyer, Jr., age 57, of Wellston, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Concord Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was born June 5, 1963 in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of the late Melvin Eugene Boyer, Sr. and Beaulah Perry Boyer.
Gene is survived by children, Rachel Boyer, Wesley Boyer and Justin Boyer; step-daughters, Geneva Lane and Crissa Lane; sister, Lynn Howell; brother, Pete Arthur; as well as 9 grandchildren. Besides his parents, Gene was preceded in death by brother, Donald; sister, Rachel; uncle, Tom Perry; and 1 grandson.
There will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.