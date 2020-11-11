1/1
Michael H. "Mike" Martin
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael H. "Mike" Martin, age 71, of Wellston, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home. He was born September 6, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Clarence H. "Red" Martin and Frances M. Howell Martin.

Mike was a 1967 graduate of Wellston High School, as well as a graduate of Miami University, where he received his degree in Economics. Mike retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #577. He was a simple man with a very playful sense of humor who was very family oriented. Outside of enjoying being around his family, Mike also enjoyed going to the beach, shooting guns and attending knife and gun shows. He was a craftsman, knife maker, and in previous years, built Cobra Kit Cars. Mike was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Lee Martin of Wellston and Christopher Michael Martin (Judy) of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Jason Martin and Saffron Martin; brother, Clarence "Little Red" Martin of Columbus; sister, Mary Ann Martin of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his niece, Shannon Rankin.

Calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor John Pelletier officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery. For those attending the services, it is asked that facial coverings be worn and social distancing practices be observed.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
November 10, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. I was an apprentice with Mike and always respected him. He always worked smart and hard. A great guy that I wish I had kept in touch with.
Wayne &#8220;Bud&#8221; Pettay
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Chris,
I was deeply saddened to hear of Mikes passing. It was such a shock. He will be missed dearly. He was such a good, decent, clean living gentleman, he touched so many. He stood out in this world, and his passing is loss to us all.
Laura Vickroy
Friend
November 10, 2020
MH Martin was one of the good ones. A man of intelligence and integrity. He greatly influenced my career path. His suggestion to pursue a career as a tradesman in Cincinnati was one of the defining moments of my young adult life. He will be truely missed.
Michael Craig
Friend
November 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Amy Ghearing
Family
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William Ghearing
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved