Michael H. "Mike" Martin, age 71, of Wellston, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 9, 2020, at his home. He was born September 6, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Clarence H. "Red" Martin and Frances M. Howell Martin.
Mike was a 1967 graduate of Wellston High School, as well as a graduate of Miami University, where he received his degree in Economics. Mike retired from the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local #577. He was a simple man with a very playful sense of humor who was very family oriented. Outside of enjoying being around his family, Mike also enjoyed going to the beach, shooting guns and attending knife and gun shows. He was a craftsman, knife maker, and in previous years, built Cobra Kit Cars. Mike was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Association.
He is survived by his children, Michelle Lee Martin of Wellston and Christopher Michael Martin (Judy) of Mt. Vernon; grandchildren, Jason Martin and Saffron Martin; brother, Clarence "Little Red" Martin of Columbus; sister, Mary Ann Martin of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his niece, Shannon Rankin.
Calling hours will be Friday, November 13, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor John Pelletier officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgewood Cemetery. For those attending the services, it is asked that facial coverings be worn and social distancing practices be observed.
