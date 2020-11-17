1/
Nodie Gallimore
1990 - 2020
Nodie Gallimore, 30, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020 in Portsmouth. Nodie was born August 23, 1990 in Plant City, Florida, a daughter of Keith Gallimore and the late Martha Martin.

Along with her father she is survived by three daughters, Rylee Dempsey, Jenna Jackson, Kadance Randolph, two brothers, Kevin and Tyler Gallimore, one sister, Toni Galimore, her grandparents, Roger (Mary Lou) Gallimore and Lanis Fields and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 P.M, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott, Ohio. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
