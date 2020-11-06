1/1
Norman D. Watson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman D. Watson, 94, of Crystal River, FL passed away 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Vitas Healthcare in LeCanto.

He was born July 30, 1926, in Fayette County, OH to the late Elza H. and Izel M. Crabtree Watson. On June 9, 1947, he married the former Geneva Ann Corn who preceded him in death April 3, 2008.

Surviving are daughters, Marsha (Art) Bremer, of Crystal River, FL and Shelly (David) McGraw, of Beverly Hill, FL; grandchildren, Chad Watts, Brent (Chu Yong) Watts and Emily McGraw; two great-grandsons, Derek and Brandon Watts; a brother, Glen (Bertha) Watson, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews and a close friend and Navy buddy, Art Jones, of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by a sister, Virginia McKee.

Norman retired from Wonder Bakery and was a WW II U.S. Navy veteran. He volunteered at Traditions and was a member of Jefferson Avenue C.C.C.U.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved