Orwin "Sam" Chaney, 80, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 10, 1940, in Knockemstiff, the son of the late George Edward and Mabel Mae (Kellough) Chaney.
Orwin is survived by his loving wife, Ruth (Cooper) Chaney; beloved children, Kevin (Sherie) Chaney, of Chillicothe, Kim Chaney, of Florida, Brian (Denise) Chaney, of New York, Aaron (Jules) Chaney, of Dayton, Valerie (Eric) McMillion, of South Carolina, Dannielle (Jerry) Amole, of Chillicothe, and Dennis (Jennifer) Cruze, of Texas; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Freda Sager and Katherine (Arthur) Corkwell; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Orwin was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale Chaney and Victor Chaney, and son, Charles David Cruze Jr..
Orwin graduated from Huntington High School Class of 1958 and retired from DuPont, Circleville, after 30 years of service. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching all plants grow. He especially loved all types of flowers. He will be greatly missed.
There are no services to be held at this time. Caring cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences can be made on Sam's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.