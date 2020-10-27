Otto was my first cousin, my Mother, Elvera Rose Beiting Mollmann, was a younger sister to Otto G. When I was in grade school we would go to visit their family home on Vista Ave in Hyde Park near Easter time. I went upstairs and tried to scrub the bathroom. Uncle Otto appeared at the door and saw all the cleanser I had poured and told me to stop, so I rinsed! Aunt Elizabeth allowed me, in summer, to visit one day a week, on a bus from Northside, so she could teach me to knit! I wanted to repay her! In Dec. 1998, Aunt Elizabeth rode with me from Cinci to Dillon. We visited Garden of the Gods! Then I took her to South of Denver to stay overnight with a (Doll) Cousin of hers. He took her to the Airport the next day for a flight to Cinci. Also loved going to the Boat Casino in Indiana with her! My Mom passed in 1978, so she lovingly took her place. Beitings had large families,,,I am 2nd of seven, one year older than his Sis Betty. So proud of His Military Service, and his named for our dear Uncle Joe Beiting, lost in WW11! So sorry to hear about his passing! My Sincere Sympathy to His Family!

Mary Elizabeth Mollmann Kramer (1st. Cousin)