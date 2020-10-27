1/1
Otto Joseph Beiting
1944 - 2020
Otto Joseph Beiting, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Courthouse Manor in Washington Court House, after a few years of declining health. Otto was born and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Otto G. and Elizabeth M. (Doll) Beiting. He graduated from Withrow High School and took classes at Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati. He served his country in the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps in 1967.

Otto operated a sawmill and pallet plant, Beiting Lumber Co., first in Thurman, OH, and then in Wellston, OH, for many years until he "retired" to his dream job of farming full time. There was nothing he loved better than being out in the fields on his tractor, raking hay or planting beans. Wherever he is now, we hope he is enjoying fair weather (just the right amount of rain, with 3 days of sunshine for the hay to dry) and a good harvest.

Otto is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary Katherine (Kay) Beiting, daughter Jan of Cary, NC; son Thomas and wife Heather of Sabina, OH; son Daniel and wife Jessica of Moorestown, NJ, 6 grandchildren, Laith, Zaid, Hayden, Sydney, Sean and Ryan, and 9 brothers and sisters, Elizabeth, Diane, Linda, Adele, Deborah, Cecelia, Mark, Lawrence, and James, and their families. The family thanks Mary Roddy, and the staff at Courthouse Manor in Washington Court House for their care in Dad's last years.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 1:00-3:00pm at McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston, followed by a private family burial at Salem Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing is greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
Tom, you & your family are in our thoughts & prayers! Jim & Deanna Emmert
October 26, 2020
Always enjoyed Otto. Looked forward seeing him at McDonald's restaurant and chatting with him. He lived next to me and my parents on East Broadway.
Ned Gaskill
Friend
October 25, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family.
Melissa Riley (Plumley)
Friend
October 25, 2020
Sorry for your terrible loss. My husband John worked for Otto at the sawmill in Thurman around 1976/77. Otto was very nice to him. My husband sure is sad that Otto was not good awhile back now hearing he has passed. Prayers for all the family. Memories
Brenda Coleman
Friend
October 25, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your dads passing. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in peace! Julie and Lenny Feldman
Julie and Lenny Feldman
October 24, 2020
Otto was my first cousin, my Mother, Elvera Rose Beiting Mollmann, was a younger sister to Otto G. When I was in grade school we would go to visit their family home on Vista Ave in Hyde Park near Easter time. I went upstairs and tried to scrub the bathroom. Uncle Otto appeared at the door and saw all the cleanser I had poured and told me to stop, so I rinsed! Aunt Elizabeth allowed me, in summer, to visit one day a week, on a bus from Northside, so she could teach me to knit! I wanted to repay her! In Dec. 1998, Aunt Elizabeth rode with me from Cinci to Dillon. We visited Garden of the Gods! Then I took her to South of Denver to stay overnight with a (Doll) Cousin of hers. He took her to the Airport the next day for a flight to Cinci. Also loved going to the Boat Casino in Indiana with her! My Mom passed in 1978, so she lovingly took her place. Beitings had large families,,,I am 2nd of seven, one year older than his Sis Betty. So proud of His Military Service, and his named for our dear Uncle Joe Beiting, lost in WW11! So sorry to hear about his passing! My Sincere Sympathy to His Family!
Mary Elizabeth Mollmann Kramer (1st. Cousin)
October 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting and working at the facility Otto was in. He has and will always hold a special place in my heart. He knew me as " the gal that gets him out" (discharge planner). I send prayers to the family. May God bless you
Erika Givens
Friend
October 24, 2020
Otto was my first cousin & we were born the same year! I have not seen Otto for many years.He would visit my parents home in the 70’s on Sunday afternoons when he had a wood company in Cheviot. I thought that was so sweet of him to take time to visit ! As a young child our Beiting grandparents lived with us in Northside & many of our relatives would be there on Sundays so all the cousins played together. Otto’s picture brings back happy memories of our childhood!
May God grant Heavenly Peace to Otto! Prayers for his family! Cindy Beiting Walz
Cindy & Don Walz
Family
October 24, 2020
To the Beiting family we send our deepest condolences for your loss. My family (Tim, Jihan, Mazzen and Adnan) met Otto and Kay once. Both Otto and Kay were warm, friendly And generous towards a family they had never met before. Those few days we spent together were filled with laughter, fun and joy.
Otto, you will be missed by both family and friends.
Jihan Marjan
Family
October 23, 2020
Was saddened to hear of Otto's passing. Wonderful family whose three children grew up together as friends and school mates. Our deepest sympathy for all.
Karen Perko
Friend
