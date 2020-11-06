Patricia A. Amole, 78, of Chillicothe, died at 11:54 am on November 3, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.



She was born February 4, 1942, in Chillicothe to the late Kenneth C. and Lorena M. (Nichols) Miller. On July 4, 1964, she married Willard G. Amole, who preceded her in death on September 7, 1991.



Survivors include Willard's daughter Sharon Herron, of Chillicothe; Sharon's daughters: Krissy (Marc) Gabriel, Lisa (Jim) Bridenbaugh, Tracy (Mike) Bush; John Amole, Sr.'s children: Jerry (Dannielle) Amole, Chillicothe, Teri (Dave) Pack, Portsmouth, John (Robin) Amole, Jr, Wesley Chapel, FL.; her sister Phyllis Wardell, Gahanna; her aunt Lucille Nichols; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Mary Kay Eltzroth. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and Willard's son John Amole, Sr.



Pat worked for many years as Dr. Joseph McKell's office manager until his retirement. She attended Chillicothe Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. The family would like to give a big thank you to the caregivers of Adena Regional Medical Center, COVID-19 Unit, for their exceptional care and compassion during these difficult circumstances.



The funeral service will be held at 1pm Monday, November 9, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Tim Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601; or the Adena Health Foundation, COVID Emergency Relief Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store