1/1
Patricia A. Amole
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Amole, 78, of Chillicothe, died at 11:54 am on November 3, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.

She was born February 4, 1942, in Chillicothe to the late Kenneth C. and Lorena M. (Nichols) Miller. On July 4, 1964, she married Willard G. Amole, who preceded her in death on September 7, 1991.

Survivors include Willard's daughter Sharon Herron, of Chillicothe; Sharon's daughters: Krissy (Marc) Gabriel, Lisa (Jim) Bridenbaugh, Tracy (Mike) Bush; John Amole, Sr.'s children: Jerry (Dannielle) Amole, Chillicothe, Teri (Dave) Pack, Portsmouth, John (Robin) Amole, Jr, Wesley Chapel, FL.; her sister Phyllis Wardell, Gahanna; her aunt Lucille Nichols; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Mary Kay Eltzroth. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and Willard's son John Amole, Sr.

Pat worked for many years as Dr. Joseph McKell's office manager until his retirement. She attended Chillicothe Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. The family would like to give a big thank you to the caregivers of Adena Regional Medical Center, COVID-19 Unit, for their exceptional care and compassion during these difficult circumstances.

The funeral service will be held at 1pm Monday, November 9, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. Tim Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am until 1pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601; or the Adena Health Foundation, COVID Emergency Relief Fund, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 6 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
Pat and Willard were our neighbors on Ringwald Street back in the 70’s!! We spent sometime together!! Pat was a lovely lady!! So sorry to hear of her passing!!
June Tom Haynes
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved