1/1
Patricia Lou (Sims) Bennett
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Lou (Sims) Bennett, 91, of Kingston, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born on September 9, 1929, in Frankfort, the daughter of the late Roy and Mabel (Stevenson) Sims. On September 5, 1948, she united in marriage with her loving husband, C. Edward Bennett Jr., at the Yellowed EUB Church. He preceded her in death on August 16, 2002.

Patricia is survived by her loving children, Jerry (Joan) Bennett, Donna (Bruce) Pontious, Nancy (Steve) Wilbur, and John Bennett; grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Weaver, Chris (Ashley) Bennett, Amber (Matt) Kysor, Kasie (Jason) McMahon, Sara (John) Lerner, Justin (Krista) Pontious, Kristen Bennett, Evelyn Bennett, and Allison Bennett; several special great-grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Betty) Bennett, Jean Clark, and Marge Sims; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

Patricia was the last living member of her Sims family unit. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Charles, Clyde, Bill, and Dana Sims, Bertha Henness, and Barbara Hines.

Patricia was a proud graduate of Frankfort High School (Go Bobcats!). She started working at the Chillicothe Gazette in 1956 and retired after about 42 years of service. She also worked along side of her husband operating their family business, Bennett's Fish Fry stand, which became very popular at the Circleville Pumpkin Show and Ross County Fair. Patricia attended Mount Pleasant Church, Kingston, while her health allowed.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Liberty Village, Adena 2NE, Schaefer staff at National Church Residences, and Hill Funeral Home for their extraordinary care they provided during this difficult time.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m. at Springbank Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Pat's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Springbank Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved