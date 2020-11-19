Patty Jo (Wallace) Amorine, age 49, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 15, 2020.
Patty was born on July 22, 1971 in Columbus, Ohio. She grew up on her family's farm in Oak Hill, Ohio. She was a member of FFA and 4-H Club. She moved to Columbus, Ohio and attended Linden McKinley High School where she was valedictorian of her graduating class of 1989. Patty worked for Columbus City Schools; this was her 20th year there. She was also a member of Maize Road Baptist Church.
She is survived by her father, Paul Wallace, Sr. of Oak Hill, Ohio; husband, Gary Amorine of Columbus, Ohio; daughters: Karen (Albert) Choueiri of Columbus, Ohio, Brittany Amorine of The Plains, Ohio, and Megan Amorine of Zanesville, Ohio; sons, Brandon Amorine of Nelsonville, Ohio and Nate Amorine of Athens, Ohio; brothers: Paul Wallace, Jr. of Oak Hill, Ohio, Jeffrey (Tina) Wallace and Michael (Amanda) Wallace all of Columbus, Ohio; sister, Kathy Stalnaker of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughters: Natalya and Mia Choueiri; many more grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, and countless friends. Patty was a blessed spirit and shared her joy with everyone around her.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Wallace; sister-in-law, Shelley Wallace; and nephew, Scott Allen Wallace.
Everyone knows the caring heart that Patty had, she was always a giving person and continued giving even in her passing through organ donation.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill, 202 W Maple Avenue, Oak Hill, OH 45656. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Hensley officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Per CDC and governor guidelines, everyone is required to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Maize Road Baptist Church, 4251 Maize Road, Columbus, OH 43224.