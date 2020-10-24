1/1
Paul J. Williams
05/25/1947
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul J. Williams, 73, of Portsmouth passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home after courageously battling cancer for seven years. He was born May 25, 1947 in Lucasville, a son of the late Ivan J. and Ruby G. Curtis Williams.

Paul was a 1965 Portsmouth High School graduate and he had served in the Army National Guard. He was in the furniture business in Portsmouth for over 40 years. He had worked at Samuel Levi & Co., Lewis Furniture Co. and he was manager of West End Furniture. He loved sports and spent many years coaching youth leagues and his children in baseball, basketball and football. Paul loved to play golf, bowl and participate in antique car club events in his free time and he was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Kentucky Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet M. (Glynn) Williams. The couple was married August 2, 1975 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Portsmouth. Also surviving is one daughter, Kelley Williams Miller of Lucasville; a son, Brian (Shelly) Williams of Lucasville; five grandchildren, Lauryn (Tom) Lancaster, Stefan Spriggs, Miranda Miller, Tucker Williams and Breckon Williams; three great-grandchildren, Tyson, Bryson and Grayson Lancaster; and several brothers.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Paul "P.D." (Carrie) Williams.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. Mary's Catholic Church Wednesday at 10 A.M. with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul's memory may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gayle tackett NYLUND
Friend
October 24, 2020
Paul was one of the finest people I’ve ever known. He put his heart and soul into everything he did and will be missed by so many. Rest In Peace my friend
Linda Banks
October 23, 2020
Paul Williams was as good a man as God ever created. If you knew him, your heart is aching. You will be missed Paul
Jim Ramey
Friend
October 23, 2020
Go rest high on that mountain Brother. I will see you on the other side
Rich Burton
Friend
October 23, 2020
Hammer...So sorry to hear about your Dad...I’ve known Paul since the early 70’s while he was at Levi’s...he was a professional when it came to furniture...He was a Good Man...
Dan Burkhardt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved